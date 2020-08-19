Proton Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $653.41 or 0.05569654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

