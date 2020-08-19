Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $458,713.13 and approximately $91,955.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

