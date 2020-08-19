ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.53

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and traded as low as $62.00. ProVen VCT shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 12,398 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $107.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. ProVen VCT’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

About ProVen VCT (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

