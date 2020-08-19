PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $$3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

