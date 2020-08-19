PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.53

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $89.85, with a volume of 839882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Get PTC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of PTC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.