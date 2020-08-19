Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS: PMMAF):

7/30/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/30/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SEB Equity Research.

7/30/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/29/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/7/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport was downgraded by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

