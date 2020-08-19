PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Achieves $11.02 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $50,859.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.46 or 0.05499047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045523 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

