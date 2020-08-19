Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 117,154 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

