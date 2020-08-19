Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $7.50 at CIBC

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ORRLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

ORRLF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 46,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,235. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

About Pure Gold Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

