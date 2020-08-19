PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

PV Crystalox Solar PLC (LON:PVCS) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64), approximately 8,280 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.73. The company has a market cap of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

About PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

