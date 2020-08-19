PWR Coin (PWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $78,465.51

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $78,465.51 and $405.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00753163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.01533893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,687.32 or 0.99579620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00140556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00064402 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

