Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00009190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $604,124.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.97 or 0.05554968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00046014 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 560,128 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.