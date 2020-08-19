Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27).

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock worth $84,978,697. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

