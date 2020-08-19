Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Artis REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Artis REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.