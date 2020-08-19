Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) Issued By Beacon Securities

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE IPO opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.