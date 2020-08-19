Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for VolitionRX Ltd Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Zacks Investment Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for VolitionRX in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Dushyanth now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNRX. Aegis assumed coverage on VolitionRX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VolitionRX during the first quarter worth $176,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

