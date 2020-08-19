Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc Reduced by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CSSE opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.