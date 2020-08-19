Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 165.09% and a negative net margin of 293.20%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

