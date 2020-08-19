Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Golar LNG stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

