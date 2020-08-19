Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Icon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $190.35 on Wednesday. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

