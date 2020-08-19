Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted by Analyst

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

CALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CALT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15.

About Legend Biotech

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.