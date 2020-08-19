Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

NYSE:OXY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

