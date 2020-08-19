Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

RYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of RYN opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

