Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

