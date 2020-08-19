Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Increased by Analyst

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

SC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.26. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

