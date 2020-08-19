Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Reduced by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) – Zacks Investment Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.