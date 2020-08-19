Qbic (QBIC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 81.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Qbic has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $1,567.13 and approximately $26.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.