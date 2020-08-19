Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $52.21

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.21, but opened at $52.54. Qiagen shares last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 37,675 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,754.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after buying an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Qiagen by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Qiagen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 216,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

