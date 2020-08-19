Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 4,555 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 790,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

