Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $320.19 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $320.19 million and $498.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00028056 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, BitForex and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006842 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,676,088 coins and its circulating supply is 96,956,668 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinnest, BigONE, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit, BCEX, Bibox, Coinsuper, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Ovis, BitForex, Allcoin, HBUS, CoinEgg, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Liquid, EXX, Coinone, Exrates, Livecoin, LBank, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Binance, DigiFinex, Iquant, Coindeal, Crex24, Liqui and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

