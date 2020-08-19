QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,991 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. 6,387,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,778,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.