Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $530,906.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

