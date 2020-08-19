Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $1.36 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006650 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.01508088 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,896,779 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

