Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $1,415.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,956,497 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

