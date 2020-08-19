Quiztok Reaches One Day Volume of $698,767.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $494,223.83 and $698,767.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043287 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

