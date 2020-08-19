Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $697,256.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $770,547.34 and $697,256.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.