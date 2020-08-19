RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.30. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 204,537 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director William R. Enquist purchased 50,000 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,923.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

