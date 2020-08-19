Radium Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Radium has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $32,557.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00006883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00028239 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,099,322 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,821 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

