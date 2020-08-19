Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 120,661 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 160.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,661 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teradyne worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 23,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

NYSE TER traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 31,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,496. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

