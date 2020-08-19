Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 230,590 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230,590 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 3.18% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 456,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,031. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

