Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,094 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NVR worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1,485.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $39.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,157.86. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,941. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,222.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,614.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,328.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

