Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 965,341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,341 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 520,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.