Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 478.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,898 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. 40,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

