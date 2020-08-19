Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 115,361 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 283.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,361 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

