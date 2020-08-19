Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 191,546 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 346,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

