Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 23,589 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 314.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,551. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $605.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

