Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 33,282 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $284,000. AXA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,677.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,633,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,109 shares of company stock worth $21,406,480 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

