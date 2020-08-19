Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 443,886 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 139.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,886 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $40,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,591,192. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

