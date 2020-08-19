Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 58,637 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 321.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.87. 37,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

