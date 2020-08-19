Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 595,976 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 263.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,976 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,694,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,619,000 after purchasing an additional 66,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,556,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,963,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 714,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 3,335,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.